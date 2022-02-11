Magic’s comeback attempt against Jazz falls short

The Orlando Magic overcame their sloppy first quarter against the Utah Jazz Friday, but they didn’t overcome Utah’s second-half offensive onslaught in their 114-99 loss in Salt Lake City.

The Magic, who trailed 28-12 at the end of the first and by as many as 18 early in the second, cut their deficit to 5 at halftime and tied the game in the middle of the third.

But that Jazz shot 10 of 18 on 3-pointers in the second half to outscore the Magic 70-60 in the final two quarters to secure their fifth consecutive win.

The Magic (13-43) were led by Wendell Carter Jr.’s 22 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. Cole Anthony had 18 points (6 of 12), 6 rebounds and 5 assists, while Mo Bamba finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Jalen Suggs finished the game after working with trainers during the third and early parts of the fourth because of his right Achilles soreness. He finished with 9 points, 7 assists and 3 steals in 25 minutes.

The Magic had 18 turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz (35-21) with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Magic will play the league-best Phoenix Suns (45-10) at Footprint Center Saturday as part of a back-to-back.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.