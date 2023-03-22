Magic Mountain Closed For 2nd Straight Day; Threat Of Heavy Thunderstorms – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED with latest: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita remained closed for a second day running today after high winds and rain prompted park officials to close park gates on Tuesday. While the winds have diminished, the region has seen over an inch of rain from the most recent storm and heavy thunderstorms are possible today near the mostly-outdoor park. The area is also under a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service until 5 p.m.

Knott’s Berry Farm, which was also closed on Tuesday, has reopened today.

PREVIOUSLY on March 22: As the latest in a flood of atmospheric river events hit Souther California today, several local theme parks closed their gates.

Magic Mountain shut down for the second time in as many months as winds associated with the current storm blasted a nearby peak with force equivalent to a Cat. 2 hurricane.

Magic Mountain Truck Trail, a site on the peak for which the park is named, is often the windiest spot in and around Los Angeles. It lived up to that reputation overnight, clocking wind gusts early this morning has high as 102 mph. Further downslope in Saugus — adjacent to Valencia, where the the park is located — winds gusted to 57 mph.

As a result, the theme park posted an announcement that it would be closed “due to inclement weather.”

L.A.’s other major park, Universal Studios Hollywood, which has good slope and drainage and fewer outdoor, vertically-inclined rides, is maintaining its normal hours today.

Further south in Orange County, the National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for the rest of Tuesday, with “gusts expected from “Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected” and “isolated gusts to 60 mph.” The NWS also issued a less-urgent Flood Watch, noting that “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

Thus, Buena Park-based Knott’s Berry Farm announced it would be closed today. Nearby Disneyland, however, will remain open but adjust its hours and close at 11 p.m., instead of the usual midnight. One visitor to the Anaheim park posted a video just after noon showing the usually-packed park entrance with only a few intrepid guests braving the storm outfitted in rain gear with umbrellas.