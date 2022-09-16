‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Skipping HBO Max, Going Theatrical – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming; the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on Feb. 10, 2023; which is Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros. already had the date set aside on the release calendar.

There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with PVOD in between, I understand.

Channing Tatum, star of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, has had a number of films that have launched in the Valentine’s Day corridor and mid-February including Dog this year which had a massive, unheard of multiple at 4.1x, opening to $14.9M and finaled at 61.8M. Tatum’s The Vow was a biggie in 2012 opening to $41.2M and finaling at $125M domestic, just under $200M WW. He also had the Chris Pine, Reese Witherspoon romantic action comedy, This Means War which had a $17.4M 3-day and made $54.7M domestic, over $101M WW.