Magic Johnson Rips Lakers For “Lack Of Effort, No Sense Of Urgency” – The Hamden Journal

The reeling Los Angeles Lakers received a blast from the past on Saturday night. Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson blistered the team in a Twitter post following a 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets.

“We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed, but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” Johnson tweeted. “Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.”

The Lakers are 21-22 and in seventh place in the Western conference standings. Much more was expected from the team after acquiring point guard Russell Westbrook in the off-season.

LeBron James avoided reporters after the game. The loss was the second-biggest defeat of his career. But Westbrook did take the bait and respond to Johnson’s attack, at least in a dismissive way.

“I do not have a reaction,” Westbrook said. “Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. Regardless of what that it is. You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you cannot respond to it.

“Magic’s entitled to his opinion. And he’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day. He’s not aware of what’s going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that. … Like I said, everyone in this world is entitled to their opinion and that’s that.”