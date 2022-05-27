Magic Johnson reacts to Steph Curry winning West finals MVP award in his honor

Magic reacts to Steph winning West finals MVP in his honor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and Magic Johnson will both go down in history as two of the greatest point guards to play the game of basketball.

So it was perhaps fitting that the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award went to Curry after the Warriors superstar led his team past the Dallas Mavericks in five games to advance to the NBA Finals, capped off with a 120-110 win in Game 5 on Thursday at Chase Center.

From one legendary point guard to another, the former Los Angeles Lakers great tweeted his congratulations to Curry.

“It’s really cool that the greatest shooter basketball has ever seen, a friend, future Hall of Famer, and great person, Stephen Curry won the first ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award! Congratulations!” Johnson tweeted.

This is the first year that the NBA has had trophies for the most valuable player of the conference finals rounds. The Eastern Conference finals trophy is named after Larry Bird.

For Curry, this is just another trophy to add to a long list of hardware, from two regular season MVPs to three championships. But winning this award means he’s one step closer to potentially claiming his first Finals MVP trophy.

It also ties Curry inextricably with Johnson, and rightfully so. As more and more greats of the game see their name added to the trophy in future years, it’s another indication that Curry’s name and legacy will last well beyond his playing days.

