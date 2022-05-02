Magic Johnson has clear opinion on who the best player in the NBA is

This year’s MVP race in the NBA is one of the hottest and closest ones in years.

The three finalists are Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has won the award twice, the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, who won it last year and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who led the NBA in scoring.

Other names who were being talked about as candidates were Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum.

On Sunday, with Khris Middleton sidelined due to a sprained MCL, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a surprising 101-89 win over Tatum’s Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Greek Freak’s performance in that contest prompted Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson to give him some high praise.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Johnson claimed that Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA after the game.”

The Celtics have been the NBA’s hottest team since mid-season, and they have been getting the job done with defense.

However, Milwaukee, which seems to be the underdog in this series, turned the tables on the Celtics by holding Tatum to 21 points on 6-of-18 shooting and dictating a physical style of play.

