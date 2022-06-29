Magic expected to allow Mo Bamba to his unrestricted free agency, Lakers, Heat, Knicks to have interest

Khobi Price: NEW — The Orlando Magic aren’t expected to tender a qualifying offer to Mo Bamba by the end of Wednesday, which will make him an unrestricted free agent on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation orlando sports. Raptors, Knicks, Lakers, Rockets, Heat, Timberwolves to be interested.

StatMuse @statmuse

Mo Bamba in 2022:

10.6 PPG

8.1 RPG

1.7 BPG

48/38/78%

Only one center shot a higher 3P%. pic.twitter.com/rmY1CSKp1c – 1:40 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

NEW — The Orlando Magic aren’t expected to tender a qualifying offer to Mo Bamba by the end of Wednesday, which will make him an unrestricted free agent on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation @orlandosports:

orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 1:04 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Pelicans free agency RUMORS

🏀 Mo Bamba the top target for New Orleans?

🏀 Otto Porter Jr? Gary Payton II? How much money do the Pels have to spend?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/mjOP7QB8Y7 – 12:59 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Key dates to know for the Orlando Magic ahead of July 1:

June 29 (tomorrow): Magic have until this date to tender qualifying offers to Mo Bamba, Bol Bol, Ignas Brazdeikis and Admiral Schofield. – 12:54 PM

Ryan McDonough: Keep an eye on the Bulls as a potential landing spot for Bamba Chicago’s front office is looking to add rim protectors -via Twitter @McDNBA / June 29, 2022

Wes Goldberg: said on today’s @LockedOnHeat pod that the Heat would have interest in Mo Bamba if he became available, per a source. According to @Khobi Price, Bamba will become an unrestricted FA. Heat would also be interested in Bobby Portis but MIL figures to be able to offer more money. -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / June 29, 2022

I’ve identified Orlando’s Mo Bamba as my top target for Houston in free agency. I think the writing is on the wall for Bamba with the Magic. His jersey number, 5, has already been given to Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick. Wendell Carter recently signed an extension. There’s already a ton of length in Orlando’s front court. Adding Bamba to next season’s group, that looks crowded as is, is tricky. At 24, Bamba still fits Houston’s youthful timeline. He was a surprisingly effective floor spacer this past season, shooting an impressive 38.1 percent from behind the arc on four attempts per game. His rim protection is iffy at times but he’s still developing and was better than anyone on Houston’s roster in that area last season (although that isn’t saying a whole lot). Bamba is already generating interest from a slew of teams ahead of Thursday’s free agency — with Houston, Chicago and Orlando among them, sources said. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2022