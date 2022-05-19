Magic choosing between Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith?

The Orlando Magic won the lottery this week and will have the opportunity to add to their frontcourt as the top of the draft is dominated by a trio of power forwards in Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. “This is the draft lottery of the power forwards and three very different players,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “We’ll see how this shakes out, but certainly I think Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Jabari Smith of Auburn… I think the consensus right now is those are really the two players competing for No. 1 with the Magic.”

Source: RealGM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Ringer @ringernba

The Magic love length and Chet Holmgren makes sense for their current roster. @Kevin O’Connor breaks down how the entire first round could shake out: https://t.co/k8nnj95fBA pic.twitter.com/LczyYlmF0O – 8:02 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

It’s strange looking at a guy with the height and length of Chet Holmgren and then realizing he mostly scored in transition for Gonzaga. 22.7% frequency per SynergySports…but then I remember that he weighs less than 200 lbs so 🤷🏾‍♂️ – 5:35 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

If you’re on that bandwagon of folks who wants the #Pistons to trade up for Jabari Smith, it all hinges on Orlando’s pick at 1.

If the #Magic go with Holmgren or Banchero, guess who picks at 2? OKC and Sam Presti…

Just sayin… – 2:54 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN NBA Draft Analyst @Mike_Schmitz joins The Woj Pod to discuss Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren at No. 1 for the Magic, the Thunder and Sam Presti at No. 2, running through the rest of the lottery, much more.

Spotify: spoti.fi/3Muhlx3

Apple: apple.co/3LqGcjW – 12:42 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

With @BenyamKidane and @ChrisAnstey13 from earlier, we chatted a bit about the 2022 NBA Draft odds and a few quick words on why I have Jabari Smith No. 1

Full Episode: https://t.co/jzbkObv9ZU pic.twitter.com/hEvRCFcJam – 7:42 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

2022 NBA Draft lottery winners and losers: Auburn’s Jabari Smith may benefit after Magic wins No. 1 pick

cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 10:44 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

I imagine tonight’s lottery results might give Orlando more reason to let Mo Bamba become an unrestricted free agent. But if they go with Jabari Smith, he and Franz Wagner would make Jonathan Isaac very expendable. – 8:39 PM

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

Some still shots from video we (@KSTP) have from a story on Jalen Suggs when he was a 6th grader. 5th grader Chet Holmgren part of it. Those two have been so close for years, lots of sleepovers, etc. Now, if Orlando wants to, they can make Jalen and Chet #NBA teammates. So cool. pic.twitter.com/nZoS4aRVta – 8:38 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Magic can field this lineup next season

G: Bol Bol (7’2″)

G: Franz Wagner (6’10″)

F: Jonathan Isaac (6’11″)

F: Mo Bamba (7’0″)

C: Chet Holmgren (7’0″) pic.twitter.com/2KQWJbUqtp – 8:36 PM

Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail

A Chet Holmgren/Aleksej Pokuševski pairing would be a combined 14 feet tall but just 384 pounds. #Thunder – 8:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Magic being in a position to take whichever big man they want out of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero, along with having Wendell Carter signed long-term could mean that they move on from Mo Bamba.

Orlando can create up to $28M in cap space, along with #1 pick. – 8:31 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Next to Jabari Smith, my favorite top pick for the Pelicans was Shaedon Sharpe. Those hopes appear dashed with the Pelicans staying in 8th. – 8:31 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Orlando Magic win No. 1 pick and will get to decide between Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith & Chet Holmgren. Cue the wingspan jokes but I’d select Banchero or Smith. – 8:29 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Congrats to Magic fans. I think #1 pick will be Jabari Smith Jr. – 8:27 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

If I’m Orlando, I’m going with Jabari Smith. – 8:27 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Everyone ready to watch Chet Holmgren and Aleksej Pokusevski slow down Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas? – 8:27 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Can’t spell Chet Holmgren without “Orlando Magic.” – 8:27 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Orlando Magic will get their pick of Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, maybe even Shaedon Sharpe in the mix. – 8:26 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Either Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr or Paolo Banchero will join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort, Tre Mann, Poku and the #12 pick in OKC.

Plus a million future 1st round picks.

What a start to a rebuild for the Thunder. – 8:26 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

.⁦@Mike_Schmitz⁩ with the projected top 3 picks Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith and Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/uiirHqousY – 8:09 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

learning now I am closer in age to Jabari Smith than I am to Jabari Smith Jr. – 8:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Chet Holmgren looks incredibly uncomfortable in a suit. – 8:09 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

“they need chet holmgren like i need weight watchers”

-perk on the rockets – 8:06 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Chet Holmgren absolutely looks like he’s wearing a suit for the first time ever. – 8:03 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., the potential top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, sits down with @Stadium: “Yes, I believe I’m No. 1.” On the values learned from an NBA dad, translating in a position-less era, much more. pic.twitter.com/5xPzvHqGaB – 8:01 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

I know lots of mocks have Chet Holmgren going No. 1, and this isn’t anything against him personally, but dude is 7’0, 195. Guys, even Tayshaun Prince was 212. That’s too much bust potential for me. – 6:37 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jabari Smith on what he enjoys the most about basketball: “Just the competitiveness. I’m a real competitor. It’s in my blood. My Dad, my brother, cousin… anybody. We never like to lose. That’s just in me. That’s how I am … that’s why I love basketball.” – 6:25 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren has entered the building at the NBA Draft lottery in Chicago. #NBADraftLottery pic.twitter.com/tGJNCGWbyy – 5:42 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Learn more about @ChetHolmgren off the court before the #NBADraftLottery in @andscape. bit.ly/3qfQ0FL – 4:32 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Kendrick Perkins (@Kendrick Perkins) on who he would like to see win the lottery: “H-Town! Houston Rockets… I want to see them get another draft pick and build from the ground up.” He would pick Chet Holmgren #1 if he was Houston. – 3:56 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Chet Holmgren says he thinks he can be a “50-40-90 player” in the NBA. He believes his ability to create his own shot and score on his own will be on display. – 3:44 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

I was always pretty high on Chet Holmgren but when I saw him play in person for the first time against USF, I was even more certain.

This writer watched every game of his and specifically pointed to that USF matchup as an example. I think Chet will be special. pic.twitter.com/Yf93dp4NUC – 2:56 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

The NBA Draft Lottery is tonight, and the No. 1 pick isn’t nearly as clear as it has been in the past. Could depend on the team that wins the lottery tonight.

Top 4 guys on the board:

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Jaden Ivey, Purdue – 11:31 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

If you think Paolo Banchero will go #1, there’s some money to be made in Vegas right now. Current odds for the top pick of the 2022 NBA Draft:

Jabari Smith, Jr. +100

Chet Holmgren +135

Paolo Banchero +420

Jaden Ivey +3500

Shaedon Sharpe +6500 – 8:34 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Chet Holmgren is the new No. 1 in our Live Aggregate Mock draft: hoopshype.com/lists/live-agg… – 5:37 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Top 16 player Big Board

🏀 Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero #1?

🏀 Would the Pelicans take Chet Holmgren?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/VZKkynaGVa – 3:30 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Top 16 player Big Board

🏀 Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero #1?

🏀 Would the Pelicans take Chet Holmgren?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/bwGd7xGx6Q – 12:59 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Top 16 player Big Board

🏀 Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero #1?

🏀 Would the Pelicans take Chet Holmgren?

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/CPcj0Cd7sA – 11:30 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

If given the opportunity, should the #Pacers draft Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren? 👀

Of course, we don’t know what Indiana’s top-nine pick is just yet, but here’s how I think the Pacers should rank the top nine prospects.

The lottery is tomorrow! indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:33 AM

More on this storyline

Following the NBA draft lottery setting the full 2022 draft order, Italian-American Paolo Banchero talked to ESPN’s NBA Countdown about what he is ready to offer to any team picking him up on 23 June. “I feel like I’m the no.1 pick in the draft just because I’m the best overall player,” claimed the former Duke standout, “I feel like I check all the boxes. Whether that is being a great teammate, being able to be a star player, or doing whatever the coach needs. I’ve been aware my whole life. When I get to the NBA, that is going to be the same goal for me. Just combining all those things and knowing what I have to work on to be better is the formula for me.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 18, 2022

“There are a lot of guys. Obviously, there is a couple that I really try to take things away from,” he added replying to a question on modeling his game off established NBA stars, “LeBron [James], Jayson Tatum, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Carmelo [Anthony]. Guys who got similar physical build. But I also feel like I am unique in my own ways. I take parts from all of their games and try to put them into mine. I couldn’t give you one player but I am definitely inspired by some of those guys.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 18, 2022

