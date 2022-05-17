Magic awarded No. 1 overall pick

On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic won the lottery and the right to the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft after entering the evening with a 14% chance of landing the first selection.

The Magic, who finished with one of the three worst records in the NBA at 21-51, won their first No. 1 overall pick since 2004, and fourth in franchise history. The team was represented on stage at the festivities by head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Orlando is expected to have its fair share of options with the top pick.

Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren and Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. — who were all on hand in Chicago, Illinois — are considered to be the front-runners to be the top three picks this year, in some order.

The order of the lottery went as scripted for the first seven picks. The Portland Trail Blazers were the first team to fall after slipping one spot from their slotted position to seventh. With Portland falling, the Sacramento Kings moved up to fourth, three spots up.

The Detroit Pistons fell the furthest in the lottery order, slipping to fifth. They, along with the Magic and Houston Rockets, had the highest odds of landing the top pick at 14% but the team wasn’t able to duplicate its luck from last year.

The complete first-round order of the 2022 NBA draft:

