Maggie and Paul Murdaugh still buried in temporary graves

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh are still buried in temporary graves almost two years after they were brutally murdered in cold blood outside the dog kennels at their home.

The wife and son of Alex Murdaugh are buried together at the Hampton Cemetery in South Carolina, just a 30-minute drive from the Colleton County Courthouse where Alex is currently being tried for their double murder.

A cemetery worker told a Post photographer the headstones for Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, are still delayed but didn’t specify what that meant.

Photos show the graves surrounded by dead leaves and some fake flowers.

The mom and son were found dead in June 2021 on the property of the family's estate in Islandton, S.C.





Prosecutors claim Alex Murdaugh killed his beloved family members to distract from his mounting financial crimes, painting him as a ruthless and drug-addicted criminal.

Murdaugh, who discovered the two dead and called 911, has maintained his innocence. He testified this month that while he made mistakes, lied, and had a drug problem, he did not kill his wife and son.

He also stands accused of 99 separate financial crimes, for which he will be tried at a later date.

His trial entered its sixth week on Monday, with the defense resting and the judge agreeing to allow jurors to tour the site of the crime. That will be followed by closing arguments from both sides before the case will go to deliberation.

The jury will then be tasked with making a decision whether the disgraced lawyer is guilty, but there is no telling how long they will be locked in deliberations for.