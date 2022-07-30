Mae Amburgey saved from Kentucky flood thanks to viral photo

This picture ended up being a lifesaver.

An elderly woman stuck inside her Eastern Kentucky home as floods ravaged the area was saved after her granddaughter posted an image to social media of her sitting in a bedroom, surrounded by waist-deep water.

Mae Amburgey, 98, tried to call for help but “nobody was answering,” her granddaughter, Missy Crovetti, told Fox Weather.

“Out of desperation,” Crovetti turned to Facebook, posting the photo of Amburgey inside her Whitesburg home “with hope in [her] heart.” The image soon went viral.

98-year-old Mae Amburgey was saved from her flooded home after a picture of her in distress went viral. twitter via @ShawnRenoylds

A video of Amburgey’s rescue shows a safety team wading through neck-deep water, just feet from her home’s roofline.

Amburgey is “banged up pretty hard” but doing “remarkably well” in the hospital and is “determined to go home,” Crovetti said.