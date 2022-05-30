Madonna’s son David Banda wears sporty red dress during night out with mom

Madonna knows a thing or two about glamour — and she’s clearly been teaching them to her 16-year-old son, David Banda.

The duo was dressed to the nines when they attended the World Lightweight Championship between boxers Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero on Saturday at New York City’s Barclays Center. Madonna posted some fun pictures from their “family fight night,” as she referred to it on Instagram.

In the first, she and her youngest son stared playfully at the camera as she showed off her all-black look accessorized with several cross necklaces and sunglasses while Banda sported a tight red T-shirt dress from the Adidas x Gucci collection. The next photo shows the mother-son duo walking and holding hands, and the third is a selfie from their seats at the fight.

In another snapshot, Banda reveals one of his legs and the black sneakers that he wore with the dress as Madonna poses with a briefcase. The last picture in the slideshow offers a close-up of the shoes Madonna paired with her oversized tracksuit: Black platform open-toed heels, of course.

Madonna and her son wore Adidas looks for their night out. (madonna / Instagram )

Banda is no stranger to making creative fashion choices. In May last year, he modeled a dress with a killer runway walk in a video his proud mom posted on Instagram. “It’s so freeing, you know what I mean?” he said in it. “Confidence is Everything,” Madonna wrote in the caption.

The 16-year-old is in the middle of Madonna’s six kids. She shares daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, with actor Carlos Leon and son Rocco Ritchie, 21, with director Guy Ritchie. She’s also mom to daughter Mercy James, 16, and twin girls Stella and Estere, 9.

Banda turned 16 in September, and Madonna marked the special occasion by posting a series of photos on Instagram of her son over the years.

““I cannot believe you have grown into This Young Man! This Artist. This Athlete. This Articulate and Charismatic Human. Who knew when i met you at Home of Hope Orphanage in Malawi, drinking coke out of a baby bottle and wearing no diaper that you would become this force of nature?” she wrote.

