Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon shares iconic throwback photo with Britney Spears

Lourdes Leon is showcasing her public support for Britney Spears in the most adorable way.

Leon — Madonna’s oldest daughter — dug up a throwback photo of her posing alongside the pop icon circa 2003 at the MTV Video Music Awards. Spears had worn an entirely white ensemble that night adorned with layers of necklaces, which Leon appeared to mimic in her own look. The photo was kept in a heart-shaped frame adorned with red jewels decorated around the edge of the frame.

Lourdes Leon showing her support for Britney Spears. (Instagram)

The model left a simple message on her post that spoke for itself, reading, “Solidarity @britneyspears.”

Over 18 years ago, Spears along with Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott joined Madonna on stage for an electric performance of a medley of “Like a Virgin” and “Hollywood” during the award show. This was the same night that Spears and Madonna shared kissed on stage, which was voted the most outrageous moment in VMA history.

The 25-year-old’s support for the “Lucky” singer comes months after her controversial conservatorship was terminated after 13 years.

Leon wasn’t the only person in her family who has lent their support for Spears, either. Last summer, Madonna joined multiple celebrities in posting a public statement to show her own support for the singer amid her battle to end the conservatorship. In an Instagram story, Madonna shared a photo wearing a white t-shirt with “Britney Spears” written in a purple script font on the front.

“Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago!” Madonna wrote on the photo. “Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Months later, Madonna revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on a red carpet that she had recently talked to Spears following her engagement to Sam Asghari last September.

She told ET at the New York premiere of her documentary concert film “Madame X” that she had just spoken to Spears earlier in the day on the phone and was “just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage.”

Madonna added, “I love her.”

The love is clearly mutual.

Madonna is one of the select few accounts Spears is following on Instagram. Over the last week, Spears has also posted two videos dancing to Madonna’s songs “Paradise (Not For Me)” and “Nobody’s Perfect.” There was one specific reason–or rather, inspiration–behind her Madonna binge: her first glass of red wine in 13 years.

“I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much,” she wrote in part in the caption of an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 5. “I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING ….. well thats exactly what her music does to me.”