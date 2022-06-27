Madonna & Tokischa’s Steamy Pride Concert Makeout Left Us Breathless

Madonna & Tokischa at NYC Pride performance

Madonna reminded us again this weekend why she’s forever a queer icon. During a surprise concert at Terminal 5, the singer performed a mashup of her hit song “Hung Up” and queer rapper Tokischa’s “Linda” alongside the rapper herself — and things got very hot.

After some very sensual dancing, the song culminated with Tokischa simulating going down on Madonna and engaging in a makeout sesh fans won’t soon forget. The moment channeled Madonna’s iconic 2003 VMA moment where she kissed both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. That might have been almost 20 years ago but can we say Madge’s still got it.

Madonna & Tokischa at NYC Pride performance

Dominican rapper Tokischa, like Madonna, hasn’t been afraid to make waves in her career. Her lyrics are unapologetic, highly sexual, and queer. Rolling Stone called her a symbol for “sexual freedom, queer desire, and radical feminism.” It’s a label the rapper happily accepts. ‘I’m very crude with my lyrics, and everything that I’m expressing is very, very, very real. People identify with all of it,” she told the publication in May.

While Madge and Tokischa’s performance might have been the hottest moment of the night, there was plenty more queer joy throughout the set. The performance was connected to Madonna’s upcoming release of the Finally Enough Love album (out August 19), on which she’s remixed several of her hit songs, including “Vogue”, which saw the star joined on stage by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Bob the Drag Queen (who hosted the event), Violet Chachki, and Laganja Estranja.

Madonna & Drag Race stars at NYC Pride performance

Madonna was also joined by Saucy Santana for a performance of “Material Girl”. During “Holiday”, the singer danced in front of an image of Marsha P. Johnson. Legendary’s Carlos Basquiat stepped on stage during the “Celebration” finale, during which Madonna’s son, David Banda, also joined in the festivities.

The singer also gave plenty of love to New York City itself, explaining why it’s where she celebrates Pride. “New York City [is] the greatest city in the world, for so many reasons,” Madonna said. “I was asked to perform at many Pride events around the world — but I would never, ever turn down New York City, because this is the city where I was born. I came out of my mother’s vagina in Bay City, Michigan, but I was born in New York City!”

Watch the full video of the “Hung Up” performance below.