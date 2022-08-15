Madonna Shares Family-Filled Photos from Son Rocco Ritchie’s 22nd Birthday Celebration

Madonna Shares Photos Celebrating Son Rocco Ritchie’s 22nd Birthday with Family

Madonna/Instagram

Madonna is celebrating her son’s special day with a big family celebration.

The “Like a Virgin” singer, 63, shared photos of a beautifully decorated outdoor area in celebration of her son Rocco Ritchie’s 22nd birthday over the weekend. Rocco turned 22 on August 11.

“From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco #rocco 🦁🎂🎉🍾♥️,” she captioned the photo carousel posted on Instagram.

The first photo shows Madonna and Rocco posing together with musicians behind them. The following slide is a black-and-white shot showing the two holding glasses while in conversation.

In a third photo, Madonna and Rocco are joined by twins Estere and Stella, who turn 10 later this month, as he cuts into a briefcase-shaped cake.

Madonna is also mom to Mercy James, 16, and David Banda, 16 — whom along with Rocco, she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie — and Lourdes Leon, 25, with ex-husband Carlos Leon.

Earlier this month, the singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate her upcoming Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, and amid discussing her legendary catalog of music, she also mentioned her incredibly fashionable son David.

As any proud mother would do, she made sure that Fallon knew that David is working on music of his own, telling the host that he would eventually be a guest on the late-night talk show.

Fallon raved about David just as much as his mother did, waxing poetic about his humor, charm and athleticism, coming to the conclusion that he has “something.”

Madonna and her kids

Madonna Instagram

“He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” Madonna told Fallon. “It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”

David also showed off his sartorial prowess in a sweet video that Madonna shared on Instagram in July. In the video, David and one of Madonna’s daughters, Estere, were both dancing in the kitchen wearing dresses.

While Estere’s dress was a short blue floral number, David’s was a floor-length white dress that flowed while he danced.

“Cooking in the kitchen 💃🏾🕺🏾🧑🏿‍🍳 ♥️ ,” Madonna wrote in the caption of the fun Instagram.