Madonna, Paris, Selena and Drew! All the Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Wedding

Britney Spears celebrated her big day with some famous faces by her side!

The pop star and fiancé Sam Asghari tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Thursday while a star-studded roster of guests showed their support.

Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, her husband Carter Reum and mom Kathy Hilton were all in attendance as the longtime couple said “I do” after more than four years of dating.

Donatella Versace — who sources previously told PEOPLE created Spears’ wedding dress — and the singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, were also seen entering the wedding venue in Los Angeles.

According to a source, all the guests brought their fashion A-game: Gomez rocked a blue suit, Madonna chose a rainbow-hued dress and Barrymore a brown, flowing gown.

Spears’ older brother Bryan, 45, was reportedly in attendance. Her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, were not present, nor were any other members of her family, including dad Jamie, mom Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn.

“[Preston and Jayden] are happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline’s attorney, told PEOPLE. “It’s their night and they didn’t want to take away from them.”

Ahead of the festivities, a source told PEOPLE that Spears, 40, has long been ready to tie the knot with Asghari, 28.

“Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November,” the insider said. “She has enjoyed the planning, but also felt stressed about it.”

The source added: “It’s a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect. She is so excited that she feels overwhelmed. She is very emotional.”

As for her the star-studded guest list, many of the Hollywood A-listers who scored an invite have long been supportive of the pop superstar.

Spears and Madonna, 63, have been pals for decades and duetted on the 2003 song “Me Against the Music.” The singer and Hilton, 41, have been friends since they were both young stars in the spotlight in the early 2000s.

Shortly before the termination of Spears’ conservatorship, Hilton wrote an essay about the “Stronger” musician for Time.

“When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter,” wrote Hilton. “A young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s, when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving and cruel.”

Though Spears does not have a publicly close relationship with Selena Gomez, 29, the two have long praised one another in interviews and on social media.

After Spears quoted Gomez’s song “Kill Em with Kindness” on Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star left a sweet comment, writing, “You’ve always been beautiful and a huge inspiration to me,” Gomez wrote. “You’re rare beauty!!!”

Spears teased fans with a peek of her wedding veil on Instagram last month, and previously said she’d recruited Versace to design her dress.

The famed fashion designer stopped by Spears’ house in March and posed with the singer and her husband-to-be in a sweet snap.

“Look who came to visit … these 2 bad b—s are up to no good 💕🌹🌹 …” Spears captioned the carousel of images.

Ahead of their “I dos,” the Grammy-nominated star shared a romantic Valentine’s Day tribute to her future groom, praising him for sticking by her side through life’s difficult moments.

“This man has been with me through it all !!!! I don’t know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer …. I mean he is pretty hot 🥵 !!!!!” Spears wrote. “I love you @samasghari 👠👠👠👠👠💕💕💕💕 !!!!”

A source told PEOPLE in January that having the Asghari Fitness founder by her side has been helpful for Spears, especially navigates the changes in her life.

In a September interview with Men’s Health, Asghari told the outlet that keeping his fiancée content is what makes him happy.

“I just want her to be happy. If something makes her happy, I’ll do it. I’m not going to argue,” Asghari said at the time. “What’s that saying? ‘Happy wife, happy life.'”