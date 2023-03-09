Madison Iseman, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Star, Signs With APA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: APA on Thursday announced its signing of actress Madison Iseman.

Iseman is one of a number of emerging stars to have inked with the agency of late, joining a list that includes Rosa Salazar, Brianna Hildebrand, Trevor Jackson and Michael Rainey Jr. APA’s recent signing momentum has also seen it bring in such boldface names as Regina Hall, William H. Macy, Donnie Yen, Maria Bello, Ken Jeong, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cusack, Michael Cera and Russell Hornsby, to name a few.

Iseman is perhaps best known for starring in Columbia Pictures’ recent Jumanji films Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, which together grossed over $1.7B worldwide. She’s also been seen in New Line’s Conjuring Universe horror Annabelle Comes Home, as well as the Justin Baldoni-directed Clouds, which was the first feature-length film to launch on Disney+, and such additional titles as The F**k-It List (Netflix) and Goosebumps 2: Slappy’s Revenge (Columbia Pictures).

Iseman was one of the leads of Amazon’s recent series adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer and was seen last year in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories anthology for FX/Hulu. She’ll next be seen starring alongside Famke Janssen, Sean Bean and more in Sony’s film Knights of the Zodiac, based on the ’80s manga Saint Seiya, and continues to be repped by Zero Gravity Management and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.