Madison Cawthorn’s Definition Of A Woman Gets Thoroughly Mocked

Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) took to the House floor on Monday to educate troll his fellow representatives on the definition of a woman.

However, his transparent ― and tasteless ― attempt to own those danged libs about gender didn’t seem to change any hearts and minds, based on the social media reaction to his definition.

“I never imagined that one of my sacred duties in this hallowed chamber would be explaining to the House Speaker the difference between a man and a woman,” he said, referencing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). “Take notes, Madame Speaker, I’m about to define what a woman is for you.”

Cawthorn then offered this definition: “XX chromosomes, no tallywacker.”

“It’s so simple,” Cawthorn said. “And yet, today, this proclamation of fundamental scientific fact will cause the woke liberals in Silicon Valley to strip you of your voice and ban you until you bow at their altar of falsehoods.”

Cawthorn’s speech is perhaps in reference to the recent confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was asked to define the word “woman” by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

Jackson declined to offer a definition and responded, “I’m not a biologist.”

Although many conservatives made hay with the remark, USA Today noted that many scientists, gender law scholars and philosophers of biology say there is no sufficient way to clearly define what makes someone a woman. Gender has become a hot-button talking point on the right amid a wave of anti-transgender bills proposed in state legislatures around the country. Among them is Texas’ law that would classify gender-affirming care for transgender kids as child abuse and is currently facing legal challenges.

Meanwhile, Twitter users weren’t impressed by Cawthorn’s comments.

Cawthorn has been on somewhat of a roll recently, after angering his fellow Republicans by claiming various top “leaders” had invited him to orgies and had also ingested cocaine in front of him.

He also came under fire for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” and for driving with a revoked license.

