Madison Cawthorn says DC is orgy-filled, cocaine-fueled

Rep. Madison Cawthorn says his fellow lawmakers have invited him to take part in orgies in Washington and snorted lines of cocaine right in front of him.

Cawthorn, a 26-year-old Republican from North Carolina, was asked in an interview last Thursday about whether the former Netflix series “House of Cards,” which chronicles a corrupt representative from South Carolina in DC played by Kevin Spacey, was fiction or more like a documentary.

“The only thing that’s not accurate in that show is that you could never get a piece of legislation about education passed that quickly,” Cawthorn said on the Warrior Poet Society podcast on YouTube.

Then he explained.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington. I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, where the average age is probably 60 or 70 – [you] look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics,” Cawthorn, who was elected in 2020, said.

“Then all of a sudden you get invited: ‘We’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come. What did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” he said.

Rep. Cawthorn says lawmakers have invited him to take part in orgies and snort lines of cocaine. AP

Kevin Spacey in a scene from the former Netflix series “House of Cards”.

North Carolina voters have sued to keep Cawthorn off the ballot this November. Getty Images

Rep. Madison Cawthorn has seen another side of many politicians, that he once admired. Getty Images

He also claimed to have seen people he described as leading national anti-addiction efforts snort coke.

“And then you watch them do a bump of cocaine right in front of you. And it’s like, this is wild,” Cawthorn said.

The Republican also made headlines earlier this month when he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “thug” and the country’s government as “incredibly evil” to supporters, WRAL in Raleigh reported, citing video obtained of the event.

Voters in North Carolina have sued to keep him off the ballot this November because of comments he made supporting the US Capitol rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.