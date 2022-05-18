Madison Cawthorn foes who targeted him with a damaging nude video say Lauren Boebert is next on their hit list

In this July 29, 2021, file photo, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington.Andrew Harnik/AP

The group that posted a viral nude video of Rep. Madison Cawthorn is targeting Rep. Lauren Boebert next.

The American Muckrackers PAC has “interesting information” about Boebert, a co-founder told Insider.

The information deals with financial matters, he said.

The group that posted a viral sexually explicit video of a nude Rep. Madison Cawthorn with another man in bed is now focusing on Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for its next takedown, Insider has learned.

“I think we’re gonna go after Lauren Boebert in Colorado in a similar way,” David B. Wheeler, cofounder of the American Muckrakers PAC, told Insider. “I think we’re gonna engage in that race pretty quickly.”

While Wheeler is a Democrat, his co-founder is unaffiliated, and the group counts some Republicans among its advisors.

Wheeler said he’s received “interesting information” about the Republican firebrand, whose primary against GOP state Sen. Don Coram is on June 28. The information is “certainly not as salacious as some of the Cawthorn stuff.” It deals, instead, with financial matters, he said, declining to disclose more details.

A spokesperson for Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, the Associated Press reported that the freshman lawmaker failed to disclose her husband’s income during her campaign, in violation of ethics and campaign finance laws. She revealed that her husband made nearly $1 million over 2019 and 2020 as a consultant for an energy firm.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Boebert in December as “a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats,” shortly after she was rebuked for making Islamaphobic comments about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Wheeler’s PAC, also known as FireMadison, played a key role in exposing damaging information about Cawthorn, who lost his Republican primary in North Carolina to Chuck Edwards on Tuesday.

The group revealed Cawthorn’s attempt to take a gun through the Asheville Regional Airport last year. It also filed a complaint accusing Cawthorn of violating US House ethics rules by allegedly providing free housing and gifts to a staff member.

Cawthorn responded to the nude video released by the PAC, saying “I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it.”

In Colorado, where Boebert is running for re-election, unaffiliated voters can participate in either the Republican or Democratic primary. Wheeler said he plans to focus on targeted messages through texting and social media at unaffiliated women.

“We have procured domain names and Twitter handles and we are in discussions with various groups in Colorado that collaborate,” he said.

Those names will be, “Fire Boebert,” and he said the landing page will likely be up this week.

