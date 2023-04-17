Madeline Kingsbury, kids’ dad were no longer in relationship: sister

Missing Minnesota mom Madeline Kingsbury and the father of her two young kids were no longer in a relationship when she vanished – and she was looking for a new place to live without him, according to her sister.

Kingsbury and Adam Fravel were still living together but the 26-year-old woman wanted to move out, her sister and “best friend” Megan Kingsbury told KARE 11.

Megan told the outlet she wanted Madeline to move to the Twin Cities so they could be closer, but her sister wanted their children, ages 2 and 5, to have frequent contact with their dad.

She said she believes the couple planned to co-parent.

Fravel, who did not have custodial rights to the kids, allegedly yelled profanities and was uncooperative with officials who arrived to pick up the children at a relative’s home after Madeline’s disappearance. Social workers eventually removed the children.

The father has insisted that he was cooperating with investigators and denied any involvement in the disappearance.





The mom disappeared after dropping her two kids off at daycare. Facebook / Madeline Kingsbury

Police have called her disappearance “involuntary and suspicious.”

Megan told KARE 11 that she and her sister last communicated on March 31, when Madeline sent a message reacting to a funny vacation snap at 8:15 a.m.

Later that day, the sisters’ mother expressed concern that she couldn’t reach Madeline.





Adam Fravel refused to hand the kids over to officials and yelled profanities at them when they sought to take custody, according to court documents. Facebook / Adam Fravel

“There were definitely alarm bells going off, because it was so unlike her,” Megan told the outlet.

She said authorities have not told the frantic family anything specific about the status of the search for her sister, but she is trying to remain optimistic.

“Of course we’re hopeful that we’re gonna find her,” Megan said.

“It’s not so much a question of if, it’s when. It’s really hard the longer it goes on, two weeks, but the hope is obviously still there. It’s just a struggle to keep positivity about it sometimes,” she added.