Madeleine McCann’s parents issue statement after DNA test finds Polish woman is not missing girl

Madeleine McCann’s parents have issued a statement after a DNA test found that a Polish woman claiming to be Maddie is not the missing girl.

Julia Wendell, 21, has claimed on social media in recent weeks that she is Madeleine, who vanished from a Portuguese holiday apartment in 2007.

Julia claimed she had similar facial features, suffered an abusive childhood and had started to question her parentage.

The case was quickly picked up by private detective Dr. Fia Johansson who flew Julia from Poland to Los Angeles after she started receiving threats and vile messages from online haters.

Dr. Johansson arranged for Julia to give samples in the US for detailed DNA tests – including a DNA test similar to a 23andMe test, which established she is not Madeleine.





A DNA test has proven that Julia Wendell is not Madeleine McCann despite her claims.





Madeleine McCann vanished from a Portuguese apartment in 2007. AP

The test looked into her heritage, and showed that she is from Poland, with some Lithuanian and Romanian heritage, The Sun reported.

In response, a spokesman for Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann said: “There isn’t anything to report at this time. If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police.”

Julia is also facing a nervous wait for the results of further health tests as doctors fear she may have leukemia, Dr. Johansson – with Julia’s permission – revealed to The Sun.





A spokesman for Madeleine McCann’s parents issued a statement and said that anything to report on would come from the police. EPA

She said: “Her health is very poor she has bad asthma and she suffers lots of pain in her bones.

“She is booked in for a CT and MRI scan because of the pain in her bones.

“Her blood work is also abnormal so my doctor here in the US is investigating whether she could have leukemia so we are awaiting the results of that.

“And if she needs any treatment we will make sure she gets that.”