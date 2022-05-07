Madeleine McCann may have been trafficked before death

A German prosecutor probing the disappearance of Madeleine McCann said the British toddler may have been killed after being kidnapped and sold to a child-trafficking ring.

The revelation came this week when prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters was being interviewed on Portugal’s “Sabado” news program on the CMTV network, according to a report.

“So, you don’t believe that she was sold?” asked TV reporter Sandra Felgueiras during the interview.

“I am not allowed to speak about these details,” Wolters said, although he did not deny the scenario.

But when asked if Madeleine’s kidnap and sale to a pedophile ring was a possibility, he replied, “Maybe it’s a possibility,” according to the Daily Mail.

It’s not the first time that investigators probing the 15-year mystery into the disappearance of the child have raised the specter she’d been trafficked. Five years ago former Scotland yard officer Colin Sutton suggested that Madeleine was “a kidnap to order,” according to the newspaper.

Madeleine McCann’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, speak about their daughter during a BBC interview in 2017. JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Madeleine McCann was three years old when she vanished without a trace from her parents’ holiday rental in Praia da Luz, a resort in southern Portugal in May, 2007.

The prime suspect in the case is German convicted rapist and pedophile Christian Brueckner, 45. In the interview with Felgueiras, Wolters said investigators had recently found “significant new evidence” against Brueckner but would not elaborate. Brueckner, who was declared a formal suspect in the case last month, is currently serving a seven year sentence in Germany’s Oldenburg Prison after being convicted in 2019 of raping an American retiree at the same Portuguese resort where Madeleine disappeared.

In 2020, German authorities announced that they were investigating him as a possible suspect. Brueckner has not been formally charged, and he denies any involvement in the case.

Christian Brueckner is accused of kidnapping Madeleine McCann in 2007. Carabinieri Milano via Getty Images

Authorities have investigated Madeleine McCann’s disappearance for the past 15 years. METROPOLITAN POLICE/AFP via Getty Images Madeleine McCann was 3-years-old when she was last seen. METROPOLITAN POLICE/AFP via Getty Images

But Wolters is certain that he is responsible for Madeleine’s disappearance. “I can only say that at the moment we have only one suspicious person and that is Christian, there is no other person for us who is suspicious,” Wolters said in the Portuguese TV interview. “We are sure that he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann.”