Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer, her family said.

She was 84.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today,” her family said in a statement.

“She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.”