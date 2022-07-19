‘Madame Web’ Opening Fall 2023, Sony MCU Movie Bowing Summer 2024 – The Hamden Journal

Sony is pushing their Spider-Man family title Madame Web from July 7 to Oct. 6, 2023. That first weekend of October has been a gold mine for the Culver lot where they own the month’s second and third biggest openings with Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($90M) and Venom ($80.2M).

In addition Sony is moving a Marvel Universe title from Oct. 6, 2023 to June 7, 2024. Um, the next Spider-Man, anyone?

New on the calendar for Sony is the Russell Crowe exorcism movie from Screen Gems, The Pope’s Exorcist, going on April 7, 2023. Crowe plays real-life figure Father Gabriele Amorth, a priest who acted as chief exorcist of the Vatican and who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime.

There’s also a fifth Insidious from Screen Gems on July 7, 2023. The pic reps Patrick Wilson’s directorial debut and picks up with the Lamberts ten years after the last installment, as Dalton (Ty Simpkins) begins college. Pic stars Wilson and Ty Simpkin.

