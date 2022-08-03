‘Madame Web’ Adds ‘The Flight Attendant’s Zosia Mamet – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Flight Attendant‘s Zosia Mamet has signed on for a role in S.J. Clarkson’s Sony Pictures film Madame Web, based on the Marvel comics by writer Denny O’Neil and artist John Romita Jr. She joins an ensemble led by Dakota Johnson, which also includes Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps and Adam Scott, as previously announced.

Madame Web is the next entry and first female character to be developed within the Sony Pictures Universe Universe of Marvel characters. Depicted in the comics as an elderly woman suffering from the autoimmune disorder myasthenia gravis, who is therefore connected to a life-support system resembling a spider web, Madame Web is a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world. The film will be an origin story of the character. Details as to the role Mamet is playing haven’t been disclosed.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the film, with Kerem Sanga penning an earlier draft. Pic is set for release in theaters on October 6, 2023—on the heels of J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, which is slated for release on January 13, 2023.

Mamet received critical acclaim for her performance opposite Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s Emmy-nominated series, The Flight Attendant, sharing a SAG Award nom for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series with her castmates. She’s otherwise best known for her starring role as Shoshanna Shapiro in HBO’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series Girls, from creator Lena Dunham.

On November 1st, Viking Penguin will publish a collection of food-centric essays edited by Mamet, titled My First Popsicle: An Anthology of Food and Feelings. The book features contributions from a spectrum of actors, musicians, writers, comedians, chefs and creators, including Jia Tolentino, David Sedaris, Patti Smith, Rosie Perez and Patti LuPone. Viking Penguin is also publishing a book of personal essays written by the actress next year.

Mamet is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment, Janklow & Nesbit Associates, and Weintraub Tobin Chediak.