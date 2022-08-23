Macy’s Tops Expectations But Lowers Guidance; Nordstrom On Deck

Macy’s (M) surprised analysts with smaller-than-expected earnings and sales declines in the second quarter, but lowered its outlook. More-upscale rival Nordstrom (JWN) weighs in after the close. Macy’s stock and Nordstrom stock both ticked higher before the bell on Tuesday.







Retail stocks have generally reported mixed results over the past week as inflation pressures cut into consumer spending.

Walmart (WMT) beat estimates last week. And Target (TGT) missed earnings but hit revenue predictions. Both big-box giants reaffirmed guidance for the rest of the year. Discount retailer TJX (TJX) missed on revenue, while Kohl’s (KSS) and Ross Stores (ROST) cut their outlooks on Thursday.

Major funds are cautious about the impact of inflation on consumer spending. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management hedge fund exited its position in Nordstrom and reduced its holdings in Macy’s by 24% in the second quarter, according to an Aug. 15 SEC filing.

Macy’s Earnings

Expectations: Consensus views saw Macy’s earnings for the quarter falling 33% to 86 cents per share. Analysts projected a 2.9% sales slump, to $5.49 billion, down from $5.65 billion in 2021.

Results: Macy’s earnings per share fell 22% to $1. Revenue edged down to $5.6 billion.

Overall, same store sales were down 1.5% over the year while Macy’s brand comparable sales were down 2.9%. Increases in comparable sales for Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury partially offset the decrease.

Inventory climbed 7% year-over-year. And Macy’s noted its sell-through rate decreased since Father’s Day, driven by industry-wide excess inventory and slowing discretionary spending by consumers.

Outlook: Macy’s cut its full-year EPS target $4-$4.20 with revenue of $24.34 billion to $24.58 billion. It had forecast adjusted EPS of $4.53-$4.95 on sales of $24.46 billion to $24.7 billion.

The department store giant cited risks from deteriorating discretionary spending, inventory levels within the industry and risks from a more pronounced macro downturn.

On Monday , Deutsche Bank lowered its price target for Macy’s stock to 25 from 29 with a hold rating. Analyst Gabriella Carbone thought apparel retail management teams will take a “prudent” approach to the second half of the year.

Macy’s stock: Shares rose 1.6% premarket Tuesday following Macy’s earnings. Macy’s stock closed Monday down 29% year to date and down more than 50% from its 52-week high in mid-November.

JWN Stock Earnings Preview

Expectations: Analysts see Nordstrom earnings per share climbing 63% to 80 cents. Revenue is anticipated to grow 7.8% to $3.96 billion from $3.65 billion last year.

JWN stock inched up 1% before Tuesday’s open. Nordstrom stock is up about 1.5% so far in 2022 but trading well below its 52-week high of 37.81 from last August.

