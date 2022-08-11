MACRO Film Studios, And Confluential Films Start Production On ‘Young. Wild. Free’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: MACRO Film Studios, Confluential Films, and No Label Productions announce their collaboration on the film Young. Wild. Free.

The film stars Sanaa Lathan (The Perfect Guy), Algee Smith (Judas And The Black Messiah), Sierra Capri (On My Block) and Mike Epps (The Upshaws). Directed by Thembi Banks (Insecure), and written by Juel Taylor (story created by Tony Rettenmaier) the film follows a hot-tempered high school senior finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams.

Producers include MACRO Film Studios’ Charles D. King, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks, Tommy Oliver, Baron Davis, with executive producers Codie Elaine Oliver, Prince Baggett and Charlotte Koh; Jenna Cavelle; and Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Mark R. Wright, Jo Henriquez, Thembi Banks, and Sanaa Lathan.

There is no production release date, but details will come down the pipeline soon.