Mackenzie Dipman from Season 2 is back in the villa

Season 2 star Mackenzie Dipman enters the villa on Season 4, Episode 27, of “Love Island.”

A “Love Island” veteran is entering the villa this summer.

In a first-look video that posted on Aug. 16, “Love Island” USA teased that 25-year-old Mackenzie Dipman — and her beloved stuffed animal, Gus — will be joining Season 4.

Mackenzie, an Arizona State University and Chaparral High School (Scottsdale) graduate, had been a fan-favorite cast member on Season 2 of “Love Island,” which aired in 2020.

“I just think it’s going to be a lot more fun this time around, a lot less pressure,” she told People. “I think that’s just one of the luxuries of getting a little bit older is that you just kind of learn to let go of certain insecurities.”

“There are definitely a few guys that I have my eye on,” she added. “I know, though, from my own experience, that people that I was with on the show appeared very differently on TV from how I knew them in real life, so I’m trying to keep an open mind about everybody.”

Catch up: Here’s what happened this past week on “Love Island

When is Mackenzie coming back to ‘Love Island’?

In an Aug. 16 press release, Peacock revealed that Mackenzie would be brought back “for a second shot at love in tomorrow night’s episode,” which is Episode 27. It will premiere on Peacock at 6 p.m. MST on Aug. 17.

“It’s been two years. And I know that the person that I am walking into this experience now, two years later, is going to have a very different experience from the person that walked into the villa the first time,” Mackenzie told People.

It’s not common for former cast members to return to the show. Notably, “Love Island” UK brought back Adam Collard from four seasons prior during Season 8, which aired this summer.

Exclusive: Here’s why so many Arizonans are cast on reality shows

What happened to Mackenzie and Connor Trott in Season 2

Mackenzie Dipman and Connor Trott re-couple on “Love Island” Season 2.

Mackenzie — who graduated from ASU with a degree in mass communications and media studies and a minor in justice studies weeks before her “Love Island” debut in 2020 — nearly made it to the end of Season 2 before she was dumped in Week 4.

Story continues

She left with no regrets, and though she and fellow Day 1 contestant Connor Trott had separated on the show, they ended up having the longest-running relationship to survive outside of “Love Island” that season.

“I feel like I won. I got what I came here for; I found love, and I met the most amazing guy for me,” Mackenzie told The Arizona Republic after her elimination. “I was so hopeful that I would meet someone that I would like on the show, but I never thought that guys like Connor existed.”

Q&A: Mackenzie spills on her entire “Love Island” Season 2 experience

Mackenzie and Connor had coupled up on Day 1 and experienced some ups and downs before she recoupled with Jalen Noble after Casa Amor in Week 3. Mackenzie and Connor announced their breakup in March 2021.

Who is Mackenzie Dipman?

Since leaving the villa, Mackenzie has started her own clothing brand, Out of His League, and a podcast of the same name. She competed in the Miss Arizona 2021 competition as Miss Sabino Canyon USA. She was previously romantically connected with Carl Radke from the Bravo show “Summer House.”

As for exes, in the Season 2 premiere, Mackenzie revealed that though she had dated some high-profile people in the past, she was looking for something real.

“They happened to be millionaires; I didn’t seek that out,” she said of her exes in Episode 1.

“I have been on yachts. I’ve been on private jets, but money doesn’t really matter to me,” she said. “What I’m looking for is someone who wants to watch the big game, throw back some beers, eat some pizza.”

“A lot of guys are really afraid to approach me,” she added. “They see the blond hair, the big boobs, and they’re like, ‘This girl’s going to be another dumb blond joke.'”

More: ‘Love Island’s’ newest islanders are revealed. Here’s how to watch Season 4

What time does ‘Love Island’ USA air?

New episodes of “Love Island” USA Season 4 stream starting at 6 p.m. MST (9 p.m. Eastern Time) Tuesdays-Sundays on Peacock. Saturday episodes recap the week and show unseen clips.

Reach Entertainment Reporter KiMi Robinson at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @kimirobin and Instagram @ReporterKiMi.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ‘Love Island’ USA brings back Mackenzie Dipman: The latest