Machine Gun Kelly says he wants gothic wedding with a ‘red river’ when he marries Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly says wedding planning with Megan Fox has been challenging.

It’s not because the couple, who became engaged in January, have different ideas for the big day, the 31-year-old singer said on Thursday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden. It’s about executing their gothic grand vision.

Asked by Corden when the wedding will be, Kelly (real name Colson Baker) replied, “When they can build me, like, a red river with, like, gothic…”

After trailing off, he said, “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly want to have a gothic wedding with a red river. The river, presumably, symbolizes blood — as they said they celebrated their engagement by drinking each other’s blood. He also wears a necklace with a drop of her blood. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

We suspect there may be a few iterations of their idea. After all, he admitted during the interview, “I change my opinions about things a lot.” He said that while discussing changing the name of his forthcoming album after tattooing it on his body. (It was going to be Born With Horns and now it’s Mainstream Sellout.)

Kelly also talked to Corden about being genuinely confused about the masculine form fiancé versus feminine fiancée. The host seemed to set him straight.

Entertainment Tonight previously reported that Kelly and Fox hope to marry “sooner rather than later.” A source told the outlet they’re “overjoyed to begin this new chapter” — and blend their families. (She has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green and he’s dad to a 12-year-old with ex Emma Cannon).

“They have talked about wedding plans and want something very dark yet romantic, that shows off their luxe and sexy sides, with black and red colors, lace,” the source said.

The pair met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, when Fox was quietly separated from Green. They became engaged on Jan. 11 outside the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach spa in Puerto Rico. Fox, whose divorce from Green is now final, said they drank each other’s blood to celebrate their impending union.

Meanwhile, some people already think the couple is married. Last weekend, they attended the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland and when they were on the Jumbotron, the announcer mistakenly called her MGK’s “wife.” Fox laughed, leaning in to say to him, “Did they just call me your wife?”

Soon enough — once they find their perfect venue.