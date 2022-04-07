Machine Gun Kelly Gets Roasted By Strangers To His Face On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Machine Gun Kelly apparently has no problem facing the haters.

For a bit on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, took to the streets of Hollywood dressed as a reporter to ask unsuspecting pedestrians questions about himself.

“How do you feel about Machine Gun Kelly?” he asked one woman.

“Um, not a huge fan,” she said. “I think his new direction is a little forced.”

“Yeah, totally,” the “Bloody Valentine” singer replied.

Another interviewee said she found it unusual that Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox drank each other’s blood. Baker agreed that it was “super weird.”

Watch below at the 9:30 mark:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…