Machine Gun Kelly delayed the American Music Awards because of his outfit and worried that he’d impale Lionel Richie

Machine Gun Kelly said his spiky outfit delayed the start of the American Music Awards last month.

The awards staff didn’t know how to seat him because of his creative look.

The singer was worried about impaling Lionel Richie, who was sitting next to him.

Machine Gun Kelly has become a global star in the last decade, working with Camila Cabello, feuding with Eminem, and switching from hip-hop to pop-punk. The singer has also made plenty of headlines thanks to his relationship with actor Megan Fox.

But Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently attended the American Music Awards wearing a vibrant purple suit adorned with large metal spikes.

The star explained the situation on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday night, explaining that the surprising look actually delayed the start of the ceremony because the staff didn’t know how to seat him.

Kelly said: “None of us accounted for having to sit down when we were like, ‘Oh, let’s make this crazy suit.’ I feel like the awards show was delayed five minutes just because we got to the seat and the staff looked at the seat, and looked at my outfit, and looked at my seat, and looked at my outfit and were like, ‘I don’t know just figure it out.'”

The suit also caused a stir online when photos surfaced of Kelly sitting next to iconic artist Lionel Richie. But the star said he was mortified that the staff seated the “Hello” singer next to him.

Kelly said: “It took me all this time to sit down, and then I saw Lionel Richie coming, and I saw an empty seat next to me, and I was like, ‘Please don’t make this man sit next to this stupid suit.'”

Kelly said he was also incredibly worried about impaling Richie with one of the suit’s spikes, and he didn’t clap during the ceremony for fear of pushing the spikes closer to Richie.

He recalled: “He sat down and inspected it, and touched it. We were so close I was scared to clap for Wayne Brady so every time he made a joke I just looked like I was unentertained, but it was just because I didn’t want to impale Lionel Richie.”

The singer joked that the suit is a mix of “Barney and a ‘Game of Thrones’ torture chamber,” but said that he didn’t really talk to Richie because it was “hard to get past the two-feet iron spikes.” Awkward.

