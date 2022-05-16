Machine Gun Kelly Calls Megan Fox His “Wife,” Refers to “Our Unborn Child” During Billboard Music Awards Performance

Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly secretly get married?

The duo, who announced their engagement in January, were at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night for the Billboard Music Awards. Kelly took the stage late in the show to perform the song “Twin Flame.”

After playing a solo on the guitar, Kelly announced: “I wrote this song for my wife,” before he began crooning the lyrics, which include the chorus: “You’re too good for me/I’m too bad to keep/I’m too sad, lonely/I want you only.”

During the performance, he also paused and said, “And this is for our unborn child,” before continuing with the song. It’s unclear if he’s also announcing a pregnancy, but that line does not appear to be part of the song lyrics. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Kelly’s rep.

The rocker, who was nominated for top rock artist, also made headlines by sporting an 880-diamond nail set by Marrow x Nails of LA on the Billboard Awards red carpet.

Marrow Fine, the jewelry brand founded by Jillian Sassone, and Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce teamed up to design the 11.4ctw diamond manicure that they said is worth $30,000 and took over 10 hours to create.

They said the diamonds will be upcycled into a collection of limited edition rings for charity available for sale at marrowfine.com that will be designed by Jillian Sassone.

The Billboard Music Awards ceremony is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC. The show is being broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on NBC and Peacock. Sean “Diddy” Combs is hosting.

