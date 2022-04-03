MacArthur Center shooting leaves one man dead, two women injured in Virginia

One man was killed and two women were injured after a Virginia mall shooting on Saturday, according to city officials.

Police responded to the shooting that unfolded when an argument involving two men escalated at MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Va., according to officials.

One of the men was pronounced dead when police arrived. The two women were found inside the mall with gunshot wounds and transported to Sentara General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three victims remain unidentified. Police are asking the public to help to identify both suspects involved who were caught on surveillance footage.

Both suspects are still at large, according to officials.

The suspect and another male of interest were caught on surveillance footage inside one of the stores inside the mall. City of Norfolk

The shooting happened two blocks away from the shooting that killed Virginian-Pilot journalist Sierra Jenkins on March 19.

The reporter was one of five people shot after she had just grabbed a bite to eat with a friend at Chicho’s Pizza Backstage.