Mac McLung, Warriors agree to one-year NBA contract, agent says

McLung agrees to non-guaranteed deal with Warriors, agent says

The Warriors added some likely competition for one of their final roster spots this season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday afternoon, that Mac McClung agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Warriors, citing his agent as the source.

The 23-year-old guard was a standout for the Warriors in summer league action the past few weeks, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game on 45.6 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.

As Charania mentions, McClung’s deal will allow him an opportunity to make the Warriors’ roster out of training camp, likely for one of the final, if not the last, spot on the roster.

McClung doesn’t have much of an NBA resume, playing in one game each for the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls last season. He likely has an uphill battle for a spot on the roster, but his success in summer league appears to have turned some heads.

