Mac McClung, who has played 2 NBA games, goes from viral dunk fame to NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion

The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk champion looked like a fan who had won a contest, complete with a jersey he had never worn in a game.

Only diehard NBA fans (or reasonably committed college basketball fans) had likely heard the name Mac McClung before Saturday, as his resume consisted of a solid college career spent at Georgetown and Texas Tech, an impressive G League career, two NBA games total and some viral dunking clips.

Just by participating, McClung made history as the first G League player to be invited to one of the NBA’s most high-profile events.

By the end of the night, McClung — who was participating in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform after signing a two-way deal with the team four days ago — was the latest person to “save” the Dunk Contest and cemented himself as one of the most memorable Dunk Contest winners ever.

McClung showed he was special from the first dunk, when he jumped over two people and bounced the ball off the backboard for a clear 50 dunk.

He followed that up with a spinning dunk that also deserved a 50, but fell just short:

By then, the direction of the night was clear. McClung might have been facing three actual NBA players — K.J. Martin of the Houston Rockets, Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans and Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks — but he was the star.

The final against Murphy was basically a no-contest. McClung opened with arguably his weakest dunk, but it still might have been the fourth-best effort of the night.

And then he revealed he had saved his best for last:

It wasn’t the greatest Slam Dunk Contest performance ever, but it was easily enough for McClung to have highlight reels dedicated to him for the rest of his career.

For an event that seems to invite an existential crisis every year when its roster of no-names is announced, McClung sure made the whole thing worth the price of admission. And he might do the same next year:

“If you guys will have me, I’ll be back.”