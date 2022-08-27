The Patriots offense continues to be a work in progress, with plenty of questions given the quality of the personnel and the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

On Friday night in Las Vegas, starting quarterback Mac Jones handled four drives in the final dress rehearsal before Week One. The effort included an ugly interception, with Jones rolling to his left and throwing to receiver Kendrick Bourne, who served as the needle within a haystack of six Raiders.

Jones quickly morphed into full-fledged Stepford Patriot last year. Last night, he showed some actual human frustration during the game, and specifically after the interception.

“I think I care a lot about this game, and I sometimes get a little bit too passionate,” Jones told reporters following the 23-6 loss. “After the interception and all that, I tried to just clean the plate and start fresh. Sometimes it’s getting the frustration out and moving on.”

Coach Bill Belichick had his usual non-reaction reaction, to Jones’s admission of frustration.

“I don’t know,” Belichick said. “I’m sure everybody has their own emotions.”

Regardless of emotions, Jones also said he needs to do a better job of getting the ball out, either at the top of the pocket or by stepping up. He explained that running around puts offensive linemen in a bad position. He takes pride in dropping back, taking a step or two up if necessary, and getting rid of the ball.

It sounds easier than it is. The Patriots seem to be trying to make it as easy as they can. Even though Belichick remains firmly in charge of everything, it feels as if much has changed since 2021, when the Patriots made it back to the playoffs after missing the party in 2020.

We’ll see where the offense really is in 15 days, when the Patriots open the season against the Dolphins in Miami.

Mac Jones flashes frustration after ugly interception against Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk