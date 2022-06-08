Mac Jones and the offense put on an air show

FOXBORO – Day 2 of Patriots minicamp brought more big throws from Mac Jones and more celebrations from the team’s offensive unit.

The biggest takeaway from Wednesday’s practice was Jones’ arm strength and the Patriots receivers making highlight receptions. With each impressive deep throw and catch, the offense would celebrate with their screams echoing throughout the practice field.

Jones continues to show impressive chemistry with Tre Nixon. The second-year receiver shined for the second day in a row. With Jakobi Meyers limited, Nixon earned more practice time with Jones and finished with three highlight reel catches. The first was a 25-yard reception. Next, Nixon caught a 35-yard deep ball in double coverage between Shaun Wade and Kyle Dugger.

The biggest play of the day was a 60-yard pass by Jones that turned into a Nixon 1-handed catch with Jonathan Jones in tight coverage for a touchdown. With each of those plays, players on offense went wild. Nixon wasn’t the only one to get into the fun on Wednesday.

Jonnu Smith had another nice day. The tight end made a leaping grab over Dugger to haul in the Jones pass. Smith popped up and immediately celebrated the catch. Jones could be heard yelling and seen pumping his fist after the play. Smith made a similar play on Tuesday as well.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Nelson Agholor also made a great play, diving and hauling in a well-placed 40-yard pass from Jones. The Patriots quarterback was so pumped up he ran downfield to celebrate with Agholor after the play.

Rookie Tyquan Thornon also had a nice day. The second-round pick hauled in a 30-yard pass from Brian Hoyer with Myles Bryant and Devin McCourty in coverage. This was Thornton’s most active practice in front of the media.

Overall, Jones finished 6-of-9 with an interception in 11-on-11s and 13-of-15 in 7-on-7 drills. Malcolm Butler intercepted Jones on a play that we would pin on Kendrick Bourne. The receiver stumbled on his route so he was late getting to where the ball was placed. Once Bourne got there, the ball bounced off his hand and went right to Butler for the turnover.

Brian Hoyer finished 3-of-3 in full-team drills and 5-of-6 in 7-on-7s. Rookie Bailey Zapped went 6-of-7 with an interception in 11-on-11s and finished 4-of-6 in 7-on-7s.

Notes from Patriots minicamp

Jack Jones had a solid day. The rookie cornerback intercepted Bailey while covering Kristian Wilkerson. He also forced a fumble on Agholor. Shaun Wade has a pass breakup on Zappe while covering Agholor.

The Patriots offensive line once again saw Isaiah Wynn at right tackle and Trent Brown at left tackle with Cole Strange (left guard), David Andrews (center) and Michael Onwenu (right guard) in the interior.

The Patriots had Bourne, Malcolm Perry, Jack Jones and Nixon practice punt returns on Wednesday.

Bill Belichick was surprisingly hands off in this session. He spent most of practice talking with Utah State defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda.

Jon Bon Jovi was a special guest on Wednesday. He was spotted talking to Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft.

The Patriots were missing six players in this practice: Nick Folk, Quinn Nordin, Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber, Carl Davis and Byron Cowart. Bourne returned to practice after being excused on Tuesday. Marcus Jones, James White, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Henry and Dalton Keene were limited.

Next up, the Patriots wrap up minicamp with another practice on Thursday, scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

On Tuesday, the first day of minicamp, Mac Jones put on a show. The quarterback completed 23-straight passes to kickoff Patriots minicamp. He finished the day 25-of-26 in competitive team drills. What made that even more impressive is that the Patriots offense was without Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers.

The Pats have two more days of minicamp left. Today, Bill Belichick speaks at 11:30 a.m. and practice starts at 11:45 a.m. Players will be available to the media around 1:45 p.m. Those scheduled to talk include Matthew Judon, Meyers, Isaiah Wynn, David Andrews, Marcus Jones and Jack Jones.

A new offensive system?: Here’s how the Patriots offense is changing in 2022

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces reporters before an NFL football team practice, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Patriots were missing five players on Tuesday: Bourne, Nick Folk, Quinn Nordin, Andrew Stueber and Chasen Hines. Meyers, Trent Brown, Marcus Jones, Hunter Henry and James White were limited.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Patriots minicamp live updates: Bill Belichick speaks before practice