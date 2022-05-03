Lyft Shares Plunge After Its Outlook Disappoints Investors

Text size





Lyft was the latest casualty of a brutal earnings season for tech stocks.

Mario Tama/Getty Images









Lyft



was the latest casualty of what’s been a brutal earnings season for tech stocks. Shares were sinking in extended trading after the ride-hailing firm’s outlook disappointed Wall Street.





Lyft



reported a net loss of $196.9 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with Wall Street’s consensus estimate for a net loss of 54 cents a share. Revenue of $875.6 million was ahead of estimates for $848.9 million. Non-GAAP net income of $24.6 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with expectations for a net loss of 7 cents a share, according to FactSet. Active riders of 17.8 million jumped 32% year over year while revenue per active rider hit $49.19.