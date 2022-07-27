Lyft driver who ditched ex-Cuomo staffer Sidney Wolf before fatal accident found

A Lyft driver who ditched a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the middle of the street, where he was fatally struck by another car, is cooperating with cops and has been banned forever from the ridesharing service.

The driver, whose name has not been released, had kicked out passenger Sidney Wolf, 43, and five others in the left lane of Coastal Highway (Route 1) in Dewey Beach, Delaware, at 1:44 a.m. Sunday.

Wolf was killed by a passing car as the Lyft driver fled, according to Delaware State Police.

But he has been identified by authorities and has been “cooperative” with investigators, a police spokesperson told The Post on Wednesday.

“No charges have been filed at this time, and we do not release the names of those involved unless they have been charged,” the spokesperson said. “Whether or not charges will be filed will be determined as the investigation unfolds. This may take several months as the case continues to be investigated.”

Sidney Wolf was struck and killed on the highway in Delaware on Sunday. LinkedIn / Sid Wolf

Whether or not he is charged, he won’t be driving for Lyft again, with a company spokesperson telling The Post it is “heartbroken” over the incident.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Wolf’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve reached out to offer our support,” the spokesperson said.

“We have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

The former Cuomo staffer left behind a wife and two daughters. GoFundMe

The Lyft driver had picked up the six passengers in Dewey Beach and was taking them to Bethany Beach when the ride was terminated after an unspecified argument, cops said. A Toyota Corolla switched lanes to avoid the stopped SUV and hit Wolf, who had exited from the right rear passenger door of the Lyft and was standing in the street, according to police.

The 27-year-old driver of the Toyota stayed on scene but wasn’t charged, cops said. The other five passengers weren’t injured.

Wolf was a senior policy adviser to Cuomo, who memorialized his former staffer in a Twitter post as a “phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers.”

It is unclear yet if charges will be filed against the Lyft driver. Delaware State Police

The former adviser was a “beloved husband” to Lindsey Greenbaum Wolf and father to daughters Emerson and Harmer, his online obituary said.