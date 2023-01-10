Lyft driver plays hoops with pants down, pees in yard

A Houston couple said a Lyft driver who arrived last week to take the wife to work, instead exposed his privates, played basketball with his pants down and urinated in the yard.

Daniel Velasco told the station KHOU11 that his wife was left terrified and shaking after witnessing the rideshare driver’s sick antics, which occurred around 9 a.m. Friday.

Video shared by the couple shows the unnamed Lyft chauffeur picking up a basketball and shooting hoops in a neighbor’s driveway, all the while yelling profanities.

Minutes later, the man’s shorts slide down, exposing his genitals, but, unfazed, he carries on with the game.

Daniel Velasco said his wife was left terrified and in tears after witnessing her Lyft driver’s disturbing antics. KHOU

The woman had ordered a Lyft to take her to work early Friday, but instead of hitting the road, the driver reportedly decided to shoot some hoops. KHOU

Shortly after, the driver is seen relieving himself in the front yard in broad daylight. After allegedly getting splashed with urine, he goes to the car, strips off his soggy shorts and puts on a fresh pair.

Velasco told the station that after witnessing the driver’s unhinged behavior, his wife ran back into the house in terror.

“She barges in and she’s like, ‘Babe! I’m scared!’” Velasco said. “She was trembling and crying to herself and saying, ‘Babe… what if I would’ve jumped into the car with him?’”

Surveillance video shows the driver hurling profanities while playing basketball before his shorts drop, exposing his privates. KHOU

Velasco said he then grabbed his gun, walked outside the house and instructed the driver to leave.

In the video, the Lyft worker is heard asking: “Would you like to cancel the trip?”

Velasco and his wife immediately contacted Lyft and learned that the woman’s account with the ride-sharing service has been canceled because the driver complained about being threatened with a gun.

After peeing in the yard, the driver stripped off his soggy underwear and went to the SUV to get a fresh pair. KHOU

Lyft said the driver has been booted from the ride-sharing company (file photo). AP

After learning from the couple about the driver’s behavior while on the job, Lyft booted him off its platform and reinstated the woman’s account.

“The man shouldn’t be a driver no more,” Velasco said. “I mean, I don’t wish jail or harm on anybody. Just… the man needs help.”

Meanwhile, the Houston Police Department has launched its own investigation into the now-former Lyft driver who could face an indecent exposure charge.