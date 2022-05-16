Lyft driver goes viral for refusing ride for woman over racist remarks

A Lyft driver in Pennsylvania ordered a couple out of his car after the woman made racist remarks, expressing surprise to see a “white guy” behind the wheel, video shows.

Driver James Bode posted a video of the alarming exchange, which took place Friday outside a drinking hole in Catasauqua called Fossil’s Last Stand, the Morning Call reported.

“Wow, you’re like a white guy,” the woman tells the shocked Bode.

“What’s that?” he says. “Excuse me?”

“You’re like a normal guy, like you speak English,” the woman says, laughingly, as she pats his shoulder and adds, “Sorry.”

“Nah, you can get out of the car,” Bode tells her. “That’s inappropriate, that’s completely inappropriate. If somebody was not white sitting in this seat, what would be the difference?”

“Are you serious?” she asks.

When her male companion steps inside the vehicle, Bode tells him about what she had said and asks the couple to leave.

But the man turns indignant and is heard cursing Bode.

“You’re a f—- asshole,” the man says.

“It’s all on camera, man,” Bode informs them.

“You’re a piece of s—-. I should punch you in the f—- face,” the man continues.

“You’re going to threaten me — assault?” Bode says.

When Bode says the two are racist, the man calls him a “f—- n—- lover” and tells him to “get the f—- out of here.”

“No, I’m calling the cops on you, man,” Bode says. “It’s all on camera.”

On his Facebook page, the driver wrote that “the ride was for a ‘Jackie.’ “

“There was a police report filed (only because of the assault threat) not sure if that will do anything…if you make me feel uncomfortable, I will absolutely do the same especially in my car or property,” he added.

“Thank you for showing how to calmly and courageously be anti-racist. I respect and admire you,” one user wrote on his post.

“Good job James Bode. You were calm and did the right thing. Kudos to you,” another said.

The Morning Call identified the woman as bar owner Jackie Harford, who reportedly shut down the joint’s website and Facebook page, as well as deleted her personal page.

Hartford and Bode could not be reached for comment, but the driver thanked his supporters in a subsequent Facebook post.

“I appreciate it, truly,” he wrote. “But this is the way it should be everywhere, every time. I shouldn’t be ‘the guy’ who did it or said it…we should all be that person.”

He added: “Speak up if you’re uncomfortable with it because it makes them uncomfortable, as they should be. F—- racism.”

Meanwhile, Hartford’s bar — Fossil’s Last Stand — was slammed with one-star ratings on Yelp amid the fallout.

“This business recently received increased public attention resulting in an influx of people posting their views to this page, so we have temporarily disabled the ability to post here as we work to investigate the content,” the site said in a “public attention alert.”

“While racism has no place on Yelp and we unequivocally reject racism or discrimination in any form, all reviews on Yelp must reflect an actual first-hand consumer experience,” it added.

One Yelp user earlier wrote, “Are masks required (at Fossil’s Last Stand) or do customers need to bring their own white hood,” the Morning Call reported.

Catasauqua Police Chief Douglas Kish told The Post that the police report was filed about 10:30 p.m. Friday and that the matter is under investigation.

Lyft did not respond to a request for comment.