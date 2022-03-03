Who’s in, who’s out, who’s hot heading into LPGA restart at HSBC Women’s World Championship

After a month off, the LPGA returned to action this week at the 2022 HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, where the leaderboard is packed with big names after the first round.

Patty Tavatanakit fired a bogey-free 67 and holds a one-shot lead over Inbee Park, A Lim Kim and Danielle Kang. There are 14 golfers who shot 65s, and the group includes World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson.

Tavatanakit, who is coming up on the anniversary of her lone LPGA win at the 2021 ANA Inspiration, sounded satisfied but not thrilled with her round.

“I feel like everything was pretty solid,” she said Tavatanakit. “Couple of shots here and there. But overall, I’m really happy with how I played.”

Kang, who had a first- and a second-place finish before sitting out the third LPGA tournament so far this season, had a one-shot lead before bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18 to shoot a 68. That gives her nine straight rounds of being either first or second on the leaderboard.

“It was just getting so hot at one point. And unfortunately, I think I just kind of checked out from golf for a little bit because I was more focused on trying to stay cool,” she said. “I haven’t been in this kind of heat in a while.”

Park is seeking her third win in the event.

“I think this golf course really suits me. I think this golf course is not overly long, and that really gives me some good advantage of playing with the long hitters,” she said. “The course is playing really good for me. I mean, it has over the years, and it is this year as well.”

Jin Young Ko had an amazing streak come to an end Thursday. Ko hit 63 consecutive greens in regulation, the longest streak in LPGA as well as PGA Tour history, at the 2021 season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. On Thursday, she hit the first three greens to extend that mark to 66 but on the fourth hole, the run ended when she missed the green. But, she would go on to drain a 16-footer for birdie on No. 18 to cap a round of 69.

Story continues

Lydia Ko also shot 3 under but she had perhaps the best par of the day after standing in a lake to hit off a sloping lie.

Leona Maguire, who earned her first LPGA win at the Drive On Championship in February, is tied for 19th at 2 under.

List

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s hot heading into LPGA restart at HSBC Women’s World Championship