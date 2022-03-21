Lydia Hearst Joins Cast Of New Social Media Themed Horror Film ‘Werewolf Game’ – The Hamden Journal

Tony Todd (Candyman), Lydia Hearst (Z Nation), Bai Ling (Red Corner), Teala Dunn (Are We There Yet?), and Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager) have joined the cast of Werewolf Game, an upcoming horror mystery from emerging genre directors, Jackie Payne and Cara Brennan.

Written by Payne, Werewolf Game is based on the party game of social deduction invented by Dimitry Davidoff in 1986. In the film, twelve strangers are kidnapped by a social media company and forced to play a game where they vote on who amongst them to murder.

Todd commented, “My roots as an actor are grounded in theater, which is why my iconic character in Werewolf Game strongly appeals to me, much like Immortal (2020), my first collaboration with Margolies.”

The project hails from Different Duck Films founder Rob Margolies (Bobcat Moretti), who will produce along with Gretel Snyder. Margolies discovered the screenplay and awarded it a production deal, the top prize of his annual First Frame International Film Festival. Filming begins in Los Angeles this Spring.

Emerging genre directors Payne and Brennan are introducing an iconic new villain for genre icon Tony Todd by drawing on the raw intensity of anime and the chilling atmosphere of retro horror. This genre-bending thriller is crafted to be PG-13 to enrapture teen and adult audiences alike.

Hearst is repped by Buchwald and Management Production Entertainment.