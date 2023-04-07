Luscious Jackson Keyboardist Was 59 – The Hamden Journal

Vivian Trimble, a keyboardist and vocalist from the ’90s rockers Luscious Jackson, died April 4 of cancer treatment complications. She was 59.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Viv on Tuesday,” said a band statement. “We were not expecting this. She was a great friend and a gifted musician and choreographer, but it was being a partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca that gave her the greatest joy. We are devastated beyond words to lose our graceful sister.”

Luscious Jackson, named after an NBA player that amused bandmates Jill Cunniff, Gabby Glaser, and Trimble, formed in 1991. Trimble appeared on the group’s first two albums, 1994’s Natural Ingredients and 1996’s Fever In Fever Out. Both albums were released by the Beastie Boys on their label, Grand Royal.

Trimble left before 1999’s Electric Honey was released and was not part of the group’s 2011 reunion.

Trimble and Cunniff also collaborated on the Kostars, releasing a 1996 album, Klassic With a “K.”

She also had a duo with the Breeders’ Josephine Wiggs called Dusty Trails, who released a self-titled album in 2000.

No information was immediately available on survivors or memorial plans.