Lupita Nyong’o’s ‘Warrior Women’ Doc Heads To Smithsonian Channel – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o, a documentary about a forgotten female army, is heading to Smithsonian Channel.

The Paramount Global-owned cable network will launch the doc, which was originally commissioned by Channel 4 in the UK, in the U.S. on Monday March 28. It will also air on its network in Latin America later this year.

It forms part of its Women’s History Month programming.

In the one-off film, the Black Panther star journeys across Benin, West Africa to uncover the ‘Agoji’ – or as Europeans labelled them, the ‘Amazons’ – who helped inspire the Dora Milaje of Marvel’s film.

These armies, of up to 4,000 women, fought African and European powers from the 17th to the 19th centuries in the Kingdom of Dahomey.

Warrior Women was produced SandStone Global Productions, which has produced Bettany Hughes-fronted docs including Egypt’s Greatest Treasures and The Nile: Egypt’s Great River for Paramount’s Channel 5.