‘Lupin’ Set Robbery Suspects Arrested in Paris, Including a 13-Year-Old

French police have arrested suspects in the bold Feb. 25 daylight robbery on the Paris set of Netflix jewel-thief series “Lupin,” according to local news reports.

French radio outlet RTL reports that the police apprehended seven of the estimated 20 thieves on March 9, just two weeks after they broke onto the set in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, throwing mortar fireworks and making off with an estimated $333,000 worth of equipment.

Most of them were under the age of 18, and the youngest was 13. RTL reports that most of the suspects had criminal records. They were indicted on March 11, with three of the offenders being imprisoned and the other four placed under judicial control.

Items from the robbery and a shotgun were found at the home of one of the suspects. Police are still searching for more suspects.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the robbery, despite the mortar attacks. Series star Omar Sy and the rest of the cast and crew were rushed to safety by security services. The thieves stole cinema lenses, screens, batteries, and tools, but also several personal items such as telephones and wallets that were left behind. They also caused an estimated $221,050 in damages.

The “Lupin” robbery took place just one day after thieves hit the South Yorkshire set of “The Crown,” where they stole more than $200,000 worth of props and antiques.

“Lupin” was Netflix’s most-viewed international series before being eclipsed by South Korea’s dystopian hit “Squid Game.” It’s currently in production on Season 3.