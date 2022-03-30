Lunden Roberts finally breaks silence on Hunter Biden

The mother of Hunter Biden’s love child has finally broken her silence — to disavow her lawyer’s prediction that President Biden’s scandal-scarred son will be charged with tax fraud.

“I never said that I thought Hunter would be indicted — my attorney did,” Lunden Roberts exclusively told The Post this week.

“His comment to media was without my authorization I might add,” she wrote in a text message.

“I have never opined on Hunter’s financial affairs to anyone and do not anticipate doing so.”

Roberts, 31, added: “I remain solely focused on the safety and well-being of our child.”

The remarks mark the first time Roberts has spoken publicly about the first son, 52, and their 3-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, since she filed a 2019 paternity suit that he settled after a DNA test.

The two met while Roberts, a former stripper from Batesville, Ark., was working at a club in Washington, DC, around the same time Hunter was dating his older brother’s widow, Page Six exclusively revealed in the wake of the suit’s filing.

Lunden Roberts has a child with Hunter Biden. lunden.roberts.7

Last week, Roberts’ lawyer, Clint Lancaster, told CNBC that Roberts gave federal prosecutors “a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records” after being subpoenaed last month.

“I expect him to be indicted,” Lancaster said.

“Just based on what I saw in his financial records, I would be surprised if he’s not indicted.”

Lancaster also confirmed a report that Roberts testified before a grand jury in Wilmington, Del., on Feb. 15.

Hunter Biden met Roberts, a former stripper, in a DC club.

He didn’t return requests for comment this week.

The grand jury also heard five hours of testimony from Zoe Kestan, 28, a former girlfriend who Hunter Biden dumped after she urged him to stop using drugs, The Post exclusively reported last month.

Kestan’s testimony was apparently intended to help prevent Hunter Biden from using his extensive history of substance abuse as a defense against a potential tax prosecution, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Hunter Biden has paid the IRS around $1 million toward unpaid taxes but it’s unclear if he still owes more, according to the Journal.

Roberts gave federal prosecutors “a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records,” her attorney told a news outlet. lunden.roberts.7

About a month after his father’s election in 2020, Hunter Biden released a statement saying that he’d just learned that the Delaware US Attorney’s Office was “investigating my tax affairs.”

Meanwhile, former Hunter Biden business partner Rob Walker declined to discuss “Hunter’s tax situation” during an exclusive interview outside his swank home in Little Rock, Ark., earlier this week.

“I’m a part of it, so I’m not going to — I can’t comment,” Walker told The Post.

Another former business partner, Devon Archer, “cooperated completely” with the probe, his defense lawyer exclusively told The Post in January.

Biden is under federal investigation for his international business dealings.

Archer was sentenced last month to one year and one day in prison in an unrelated, $60 million bond fraud scheme that targeted the Oglala Sioux nation of American Indians.

Walker — a former federal official under former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, for whom he was a key campaign aide — wouldn’t answer questions about the $6 million in wire transfers he got from a Shanghai, China, based-company in 2017, which Senate Republicans have said ties Hunter Biden to China’s communist government.

Another former business partner, US Navy veteran Tony Bobulinski, has said that a company he formed in 2017 for a China-related venture with Walker, Hunter Biden, uncle Jim Biden, and former British Special Air Service member James Gilliar, included a 10 percent set-aside for President Biden, who was identified in an email as “the big guy.”

“I remember that email,” Walker said.

A former business partner of Hunter Biden claims a company formed in 2017 had a plan to pay President Biden a percentage.

“I know it came from James. We’re not talking to each other really. We’re not coordinating. There’s no — I can’t. Sorry.”

Walker also said he “can’t comment” on any of the emails contained on the infamous Hunter Biden laptop that was abandoned at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019 and never retrieved, then seized by the FBI the following December.

In October 2020, The Post published a series of blockbuster stories about the laptop’s contents, which were widely dismissed as “unverified” by the mainstream media and prompted a Big Tech crackdown in which The Post was locked out of its own Twitter account.

Earlier this month, the New York Times said emails from the laptop had been authenticated by people familiar with them and the Hunter Biden tax probe.

The belated acknowledgment sparked outrage from US Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who, with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), has been investigating Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

“Where have they been? That was pretty obvious within a week or two of the New York Post’s stories,” Johnson said last week on WABC 770 AM’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

On Wednesday, US Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) had “content from, files from and copies from the Hunter Biden laptop” entered into the congressional record during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

It’s unclear if that material includes the many sexually explicit photos and videos that were stored on the laptop, such as a raunchy, 12-minute clip video that appears to show the first son smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman.