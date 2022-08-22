Luke Wilson Joins Kevin Costner’s Western Epic ‘Horizon’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner’s latest venture to the western frontier continues to build on its ensemble cast as sources tell The Hamden Journal Luke Wilson has boarded Horizon, a new western epic that Costner is starring in and directing. Costner will also produce through his Territory Pictures Inc. and also penned the script with Jon Baird. Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jamie Campbell Bower are also on board to star in the pic. Warner Bros./New Line have partnered on the project.

Horizon chronicles a multi-faceted 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

Costner returns to directing for the first time since his 2003 critically acclaimed box office hit Open Range. With Horizon, Costner revisits Civil War-era America, the setting for his 1990 blockbuster directorial debut and multi-Oscar winning feature Dances with Wolves, in which he starred as well as produced and directed. The film won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Costner.

Insiders say Wilson was one of the first actors to meet on the project and instantly kicked it off with Costner, who quickly offering him a role on the pic. He is repped by WME.