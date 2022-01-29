Luke List edged out Will Zalatoris in a playoff on Saturday night in San Diego after a nearly two hour wait in the clubhouse. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Luke List had a long break in the clubhouse at Torrey Pines.

The 37-year-old had just surged ahead to grab a share of the lead in a rare Saturday final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, but had plenty of time to spare.

Somehow, almost two hours later, List came out of his wait with his first career PGA Tour win.

List edged out Will Zalatoris in a playoff on Saturday, picking up his first win after 206 career starts.

Luke List wins Farmers Insurance Open in playoff

List opened his day 18 spots down the leaderboard, but came out hot at Torrey Pines’ South Course.

List made four birdies in his first six holes to jump right into contention, and then finished with two birdies and a bogey in his final three hoes to post a 6-under 66 — his lowest round of the week.

While that was enough for a share of the lead, List left the rest of the field plenty of time to overtake him.

So, with an hour and 45 minutes to spare, List waited. He kept loose on the putting green and driving range in San Diego while Zalatoris and everyone else finished up.

Zalatoris nearly did just that, too. After starting the day with a share of the lead with Jason Day, Zalatoris made 12 straight pars to close his round and stay at 15-under for the week. He had a birdie look at the final hole, too, which would have given him the win in regulation. That, though, was just off the mark.

So, Zalatoris and List went back out to the par-5 18th to play it again.

The start of the playoff came with two identical shots — which landed just inches apart in a bunker.

Though they both got out of the trap easily, List then whipped out his best golf of the week.

List stuck his approach just a foot from the cup, and quickly ran up to the green and tapped in his birdie to add pressure to Zalatoris.

Zalatoris, who had a similar birdie putt to his first, once again missed — which gave List the win.

List had come close to a win on Tour once before, though he fell to Justin Thomas in a playoff at The Honda Classic during the 2017-18 season. Though he missed as many cuts as he made last season, List has six top-15 finishes already this season —including a T22 run at The American Express last week.

Top-ranked Jon Rahm, who clearly has a feel for Torrey Pines, finished one shot behind List and Zalatoris with Day and Cameron Tringale at 14-under.